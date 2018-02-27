Egon Zehnder, the world's leadership advisory firm, today announced its 2017 financial results, reporting a 4% increase in global revenue to CHF 668.0 million versus CHF 639.5 million in 2016. At constant exchange rates, 2017 revenue increased by 5%.

Egon Zehnder's 2017 fiscal performance reflects sustained growth across all major geographies and service lines. The Consultant base expanded to 448 worldwide at the close of the 2017 fiscal, with a global footprint that spans 68 offices across 40 countries.

The Firm continued to broaden its leadership solutions offerings resulting in double-digit growth in leadership advisory revenues. In addition to executive search and board advisory, the firm's service portfolio encompasses executive assessment, leadership development, team effectiveness, and cultural and organizational transformation.

"Our sustained year-over-year growth is a reflection of our deep partnerships with clients across all facets of the leadership and talent agenda at the individual, team and organizational level," stated Rajeev Vasudeva, Chief Executive Officer, Egon Zehnder. "As our clients chart their way forward in these unprecedented times, we share a responsibility to build trusted and personal relationships with them to shape the trajectory of their leaders and their organizations. Clients today require a trusted advisor who can guide with the truth and is willing to invest in a long term partnership to successfully navigate their transformation journey."

He added, "The Firm has started 2018 with strong momentum; built on a position of strength in our relationships with CEOs and Boards. We continue to be invited into some of the most strategic conversations happening around the world based on the trust exhibited by those leaders we are privileged to serve."

