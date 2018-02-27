Highly flexible multi-channel process ensures digital identities are quickly and efficiently linked to holder's ID documents and biometrics

Gemalto, the world leader in digital security, showcases at Mobile World Congress its ability to enable Trusted Digital Identities that will unlock a new generation of secure and convenient digital services. Leveraging the company's unrivalled experience across fields such as identity verification, biometrics and mobile services, Gemalto integrates all the technologies needed to seamlessly capture biometrics and verify user identities, and then digitize them securely. As a result, MNOs, OEMs and other enterprises will be able to accelerate their digitalization strategies, launch new services, fight fraud and meet relevant regulations.

Gemalto's Trusted Digital Identity solutions encompass three fully integrated steps: capturing ID documents, verifying their authenticity as well as the holder's identity, and then creating the Trusted Digital Identity itself. Gemalto's approach enables customers to use multiple channels in-store or online. Identity credentials including ID cards, driver licenses and passports- and biometrics, such as fingerprint and facial recognition, can be captured using smartphones and tablets or high-end scanners. The company's expertise in biometric technologies and secure identity documents then ensures rapid and reliable verification, speeding the customer acquisition process.

Gemalto's fast multi-channel process enables MNOs and other service providers to simplify and digitize their work flows. Operating costs are reduced and the customer experience enhanced. Moreover, a Trusted Digital Identity can serve as a gateway for subscribers to access multiple security-sensitive services such as mobile money, eGov and online banking, allowing MNOs to participate in these fast growing sectors.

"MNOs and other service providers need to adapt to a rapidly changing business environment," said Guillaume Lafaix, SVP for Gemalto. "Delivering a combination of security, convenience and efficiency, our Trusted Digital Identity solutions offer a highly flexible approach to accelerating digitalization strategies."

About Gemalto

Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO) is the global leader in digital security, with 2016 annual revenues of €3.1 billion and customers in over 180 countries. We bring trust to an increasingly connected world.

From secure software to biometrics and encryption, our technologies and services enable businesses and governments to authenticate identities and protect data so they stay safe and enable services in personal devices, connected objects, the cloud and in between.

Gemalto's solutions are at the heart of modern life, from payment to enterprise security and the internet of things. We authenticate people, transactions and objects, encrypt data and create value for software enabling our clients to deliver secure digital services for billions of individuals and things.

Our 15,000+ employees operate out of 112 offices, 43 personalization and data centers, and 30 research and software development centers located in 48 countries.

For more information visit www.gemalto.com, or follow @gemalto on Twitter.

