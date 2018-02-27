Next-generation smart payment devices will transform how businesses accept payments in Germany and Austria

Both Clover Mini and Clover Flex will be available for demo at EuroCIS 2018

(Hall 09 Stand 9C60)

First Data (NYSE: FDC), a global leader in commerce-enabling technology, today announced the launch of Clover Mini and Clover Flex in Germany and Austria. The first smart terminals of their kind available to business owners in these markets, Clover Flex and Clover Mini will enable business owners to maximize efficiency, leverage data analytics, engage customers, and accept the latest in payment innovation.

Clover Flex (Photo: Business Wire)

Clover Mini and Clover Flex provide businesses with custom hardware and software, plus girocard certification for the German market, as well as accessories, and customer support. Both products can accept a variety of payment options including PIN or signature entry, NFC, EMV and mag stripe transactions. They can be used as standalone devices or integrated with multiple Clover solutions for a connected commerce experience.

"While powering businesses that range from coffee shops to major sports arenas, we've watched the Clover platform grow rapidly across the U.S. and the U.K.," commented Michael Neborak, Executive Vice President, Head of the EMEA region at First Data. "Today we are delighted to launch two of Clover's most popular solutions in Germany and Austria, making the next generation of payments technology available to our clients."

Backed by the Clover platform, merchants using the devices can manage their businesses in real-time over an online backend portal that can be accessed from a smartphone, tablet, or computer. The portal allows the merchant to monitor transaction status, view receipts in an online archive, and make configuration changes remotely anytime, anywhere.

Both Clover Mini and Clover Flex will also provide access to the Clover App Market. Clover's App Market features applications built by third-party developers, with more than 300 available in the U.S. App developers in Germany and Austria have the opportunity to submit their own merchant-facing apps to the Clover App Market for inclusion. Clover's platform also enables simple integration with numerous software providers, including independent software vendors, value-added resellers, software developers, and system integrators.

Clover Mini

Clover Mini comes in a small package but has the same power as a full size point-of-sale terminal, meaning business owners can access the same intuitive tools without compromising on counter space. Clover Mini provides merchants with:

Front-facing camera that enables barcode and QR code reading

Wi-Fi, 3G or Ethernet connectivity

7" Antimicrobial Corning Gorilla Glass display screen

Touchscreen PIN entry for card payment transactions

Clover Flex

While Clover Flex is available for businesses of all sizes, its design makes it ideal for restaurant, retail, and service-based industries that want to take the checkout experience to the customer. Compact enough to be a handheld device, Clover Flex makes it easy to accept payments in-line, at the table, on the shop floor, or in the customer's home. Features include:

Built-in receipt printer, 1D/2D barcode scanner and camera

Long-lasting Lithium-ion battery that can support up to eight hours of business on a single charge

On-screen electronic signature capture that can email, text and store digital receipts

5-inch, 720x1080 IPS LCD capacitive touch display for bright, crisp images

Lightweight device weighing less than 500 grams

Designed for the rigors of mobility through extensive reliability testing

Please find more information on Clover in Germany through this link, and in Austria click here. If you are attending EuroCIS, please visit the First Data booth in Hall 09 at Stand 9C60 to do a demo with Clover Mini or Clover Flex.

First Data will also provide a presentation at 16:30 CET on February 27 at EuroCIS (Hall 10 stand F04).

About First Data

First Data (NYSE: FDC) is a global leader in commerce-enabling technology, serving approximately six million business locations and 4,000 financial institutions in more than 100 countries around the world. The company's 22,000 owner-associates are dedicated to helping companies, from start-ups to the world's largest corporations, conduct commerce every day by securing and processing more than 3,000 transactions per second and $2.4 trillion per year.

