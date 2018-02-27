MCH Group AG / Media Release | MCH Group | New member of the Board of Directors . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Balz Hösly to be a member of the Board of Directors of MCH Group Ltd.

Dr. Balz Hösly, Legal Partner at the integrated law, tax and compliance firm MME in Zurich and Zug, is joining the Board of Directors of MCH Group Ltd. in Basel on 1 March 2018. The government of the Canton of Zurich has delegated him to the Board. Under the terms of the Statutes of MCH Group Ltd., the Canton of Zurich is entitled to appoint one member of the Board of Directors. Dr. Balz Hösly is taking over this mandate from cantonal government member Carmen Walker Späh, head of the Canton of Zurich's Department of Economic Affairs. She has represented the Canton of Zurich on the Board of Directors of MCH Group Ltd. since 2016 and will be withdrawing from the Board at the end of February 2018.

Media contact

MCH Group Ltd.

Corporate Communications

Christian Jecker

+41 58 206 22 52

christian.jecker@mch-group.com (mailto:christian.jecker@mch-group.com)

www.mch-group.com (http://www.mch-group.com)

Media release online:

MCH Group / News / Media Releases (https://www.mch-group.com/en-US/news/medienmitteilungen.aspx)