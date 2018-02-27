INGENICO: Ingenico Group introduces Axium, its open Android POS platform digitalizing in-store commerce

Press Release Paris,

27 February 2018

Ingenico Group (Euronext: FR0000125346-ING), the global leader in seamless payment, today announced the launch of Axium (https://www.ingenico.com/axium), its next-generation point-of-sale platform designed with acquirers' clients in mind. It gives access to a complete cloud ecosystem for commerce, which builds on the open Android and Ingenico's Telium Tetra operating systems to converge business and payment.

Value has extended beyond payment acceptance and ECR devices, and now lies in bringing business solutions to merchants. This is what Axium, our convergence platform, achieves for all stakeholders in the commerce ecosystem. We partner with ECR vendors to provide the most comprehensive offer on the small merchant market, which includes: store, employee and stock management; checkout, loyalty, accounting services. We combine them with remote terminal support and reporting, already available on our Telium Tetra platform.

With Axium, acquirers can differentiate their offer to small merchants and capture new revenue streams from a larger payment acceptance portfolio - supporting new payment methods - and cross-channel services based on tokenization. These were until now reserved for organized commerce and represent a real asset to small merchants. Axium connects to our e-commerce gateway, Ingenico Connect, and to our in-store gateway, on which back office services such as digital receipt management, refund management or business reconciliation rely.

Axium offers the benefits of an open Android environment, combined with the security and stability of our proven Telium Tetra operating system. The platform allows merchants to download apps from the vast selection available on an open marketplace or from acquirers' private marketplaces. APIs connect smart ECR POS to business services, while cloud services enable cloud backup, for business continuity purposes, and the remote management of ECR POS content and settings. All these features are instrumental in the digitalization of small-scale commerce.

A first model of ECR POS, the tablet-based Axium D7, will be displayed at MWC on stand 7J41, in Hall 7. The Axium D7 is a modular ECR tablet, made for merchants' professional usage, accepting the latest generation payments. Modular, design, reliable, fully connected and future-proof are all keywords that define the Axium D7.

'Ingenico is at the heart of commerce. This is particularly true with Axium, our open Android platform offering the convergence of all merchant services. Our innovations presented at MWC illustrate our commitment to building an ecosystem in which acquirers can deliver more value to merchants' said Patrice Le Marre, Executive Vice President, Banks & Acquirers Business Unit, Ingenico Group.

About Ingenico Group

Ingenico Group (Euronext: FR0000125346 - ING) is the global leader in seamless payment, providing smart, trusted and secure solutions to empower commerce across all channels, in-store, online and mobile. With the world's largest payment acceptance network, we deliver secure payment solutions with a local, national and international scope. We are the trusted world-class partner for financial institutions and retailers, from small merchants to several of the world's best known global brands. Our solutions enable merchants to simplify payment and deliver their brand promise.

Stay in touch with us:

www.ingenico.com (http://www.ingenico.com) twitter.com/ingenico (http://twitter.com/ingenico/)

For more experts' views, visit our blog (https://blog.ingenico.com/).

Contacts

Communication

Coba Taillefer

External Communications Manager

coba.taillefer@ingenico.com

T./ +33 1 58 01 89 62



Investors

Laurent Marie

VP Investor Relations &

Financial Communication

laurent.marie@ingenico.com (mailto:laurent.marie@ingenico.com)

T./ +33 1 58 01 92 98



Investors

Kevin Woringer

Investor Relations Manager

kevin.woringer@ingenico.com (mailto:kevin.woringer@ingenico.com)

T./ +33 1 58 01 85 09





PR Ingenico Axium (http://hugin.info/143483/R/2171723/836912.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: INGENICO via Globenewswire

