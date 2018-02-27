Heute findet eine Neuemission im Handelsmodell Fortlaufende Auktion mit Spezialist (Boerse Frankfurt, MIC: XFRA) statt:
Emittent: Stemmer Imaging AG
ISIN: DE000A2G9MZ9
WKN: A2G9MZ
Kuerzel: S9I
Spezialist: Steubing AG
Xetra-ID des Spezialisten: WSTFR
Erster Preis: Fruehestens 15 Minuten nach Veroeffentlichung des ersten indikativen Quotes und nach der ersten Preisfeststellung auf Xetra (MIC: XETR).
Detaillierte Information entnehmen sie bitte dem Xetra-Rundschreiben 018/18.
Today IPO on Boerse Frankfurt (MIC: XFRA), Trading Model: Continuous Auction With Specialist:
Issuer: Stemmer Imaging AG
ISIN: DE000A2G9MZ9
WKN: A2G9MZ
Symbol: S9I
Specialist: Steubing AG
Specialist's Xetra-ID: WSTFR
First Price Maintenance: Not earlier than 15 minutes after placing of the first indicative quote and not before the first price maintenance on Xetra (MIC: XETR).
For detailed information pls. refer to Xetra Circular 018/18.
Emittent: Stemmer Imaging AG
ISIN: DE000A2G9MZ9
WKN: A2G9MZ
Kuerzel: S9I
Spezialist: Steubing AG
Xetra-ID des Spezialisten: WSTFR
Erster Preis: Fruehestens 15 Minuten nach Veroeffentlichung des ersten indikativen Quotes und nach der ersten Preisfeststellung auf Xetra (MIC: XETR).
Detaillierte Information entnehmen sie bitte dem Xetra-Rundschreiben 018/18.
Today IPO on Boerse Frankfurt (MIC: XFRA), Trading Model: Continuous Auction With Specialist:
Issuer: Stemmer Imaging AG
ISIN: DE000A2G9MZ9
WKN: A2G9MZ
Symbol: S9I
Specialist: Steubing AG
Specialist's Xetra-ID: WSTFR
First Price Maintenance: Not earlier than 15 minutes after placing of the first indicative quote and not before the first price maintenance on Xetra (MIC: XETR).
For detailed information pls. refer to Xetra Circular 018/18.