Heute findet eine Neuemission im Handelsmodell Fortlaufende Auktion mit Spezialist (Boerse Frankfurt, MIC: XFRA) statt:



Emittent: Stemmer Imaging AG

ISIN: DE000A2G9MZ9

WKN: A2G9MZ

Kuerzel: S9I

Spezialist: Steubing AG

Xetra-ID des Spezialisten: WSTFR

Erster Preis: Fruehestens 15 Minuten nach Veroeffentlichung des ersten indikativen Quotes und nach der ersten Preisfeststellung auf Xetra (MIC: XETR).



Detaillierte Information entnehmen sie bitte dem Xetra-Rundschreiben 018/18.



Today IPO on Boerse Frankfurt (MIC: XFRA), Trading Model: Continuous Auction With Specialist:



Issuer: Stemmer Imaging AG

ISIN: DE000A2G9MZ9

WKN: A2G9MZ

Symbol: S9I

Specialist: Steubing AG

Specialist's Xetra-ID: WSTFR

First Price Maintenance: Not earlier than 15 minutes after placing of the first indicative quote and not before the first price maintenance on Xetra (MIC: XETR).



For detailed information pls. refer to Xetra Circular 018/18.