Allianz, Visa and Wirecard Collaborate to Launch the New Mobile Payment and Loyalty App Allianz Prime

ASCHHEIM, Germany, February 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Allianz Prime offers a seamless payment experience combined with an attractive loyalty program

Allianz Partners, Visa and Wirecard announce today the launch of a new mobile payment solution - Allianz Prime. Allianz Prime users will be able to make secure mobile transactions at all contactless enabled terminals worldwide. Starting today, the app will be tested in Italy, involving a sample of Allianz customers. Wirecard is providing the service to process transactions and is integrating it with a unique loyalty program. Allianz Partners plans a further rollout of the product throughout the year, initially focusing on European Markets.

With Allianz Prime, Allianz Partners offers its customers a convenient and safe way to pay, for any offline or online purchase all over the world. Customers who download the Allianz Prime app and register for the service get a virtual and digital Visa card instantly issued by Wirecard. Cards can be topped-up from any existing bank account or via the customer's credit card. To enable contactless mobile payments at the point of sale, users add the digital Visa card with one click into their mobile wallet. Furthermore, virtual Visa cards can be used for e-commerce transactions.

Allianz Prime customers always have their Visa cards at hand, safely stored in their smartphone. Customers can carry out e-commerce purchases and mobile payments at all contactless-enabled terminals worldwide and collect points and rewards for every purchase they make. At the same time, consumers can track and control their spending with the smart spending analysis tool. The customer's digital identity and all online payments are covered by Allianz Partners' Digital Payments Protection. The insurance offers coverage against fraud, safeguards and supports customers in case of defective or damaged online purchases and provides financial compensation in case of loss.

"With the support of our digital partners Visa and Wirecard, the Allianz Partners Innovation Team has created Allianz Prime. A solution that provides our customers with freedom and security via safe and insured mobile payments off- and online, anytime and anywhere. Moreover, it offers a global platform for our Allianz Operating Entities to engage with their customers on a daily basis, enriching traditional insurance with technology and services," states Matthias Wünsche, Head of Market Management and Innovation, at Allianz Partners.

Mike Lemberger, Senior Vice President, product solutions Europe at Visa, says: "With the launch of their first mobile payment app, Allianz has not only created a new way to engage and reward customers, but is also offering them a new, secure way to make payments worldwide - online and in stores - while also helping consumers keep track of their spending."

Sebastian Krahe, Vice President Professional Services at Wirecard, stated: "Digitalizing the payment process is the core of our business. Italy is a strong market for the start of the new mobile payment app and we are looking forward to the expanded usage of Allianz Prime during this year. Predictions show that the usage of mobile payments will grow by over 60 percent each year in Europe."

Allianz Prime offers an engaging, digital and seamless customer experience: After downloading the Allianz Prime app, a secure registration can be completed fully digitally via the smartphone in less than 10 minutes. The newly created account can immediately be used to make payments online or via smartphone at the point of sale. All payments made are tracked in real-time and can be revisited and analyzed in a smart overview, provided by the app. With every payment, the customer takes part in an attractive loyalty program, accumulating reward points that can be used for future purchases.

About Wirecard:

Wirecard AG is a global technology group that supports companies in accepting electronic payments from all sales channels. As a leading independent supplier, the Wirecard Group offers outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payments. A global platform bundles international payment acceptances and methods with supplementary fraud prevention solutions. With regard to issuing own payment instruments in the form of cards or mobile payment solutions, the Wirecard Group provides companies with an end-to-end infrastructure, including the requisite licences for card and account products. Wirecard AG is listed on the Frankfurt Securities Exchange (TecDAX, ISIN DE0007472060, WDI). For further information about Wirecard, please visit http://www.wirecard.com or follow us on twitter @wirecard.

About Allianz Partners:

Part of the Allianz Group and dedicated to bringing worldwide protection and care, Allianz Partners is the B2B2C leader in assistance and insurance solutions in the following areas of expertise: assistance, international health & life, automotive and travel insurance. These solutions, which are a unique combination of insurance, service and technology, are available to business partners or via direct and digital channels under three internationally renowned brands: Allianz Assistance, Allianz Care and Allianz Automotive. This global family of over 17,500 employees is present in 76 countries, speaks 70 languages and handles 44 million cases per year, protecting customers and employees on all continents. (http://www.allianz-partners.com ).

About Visa Inc.:

Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) is the world's leader in digital payments. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, reliable and secure payment network - enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. Our advanced global processing network, VisaNet, provides secure and reliable payments around the world, and is capable of handling more than 65,000 transaction messages a second.

The company's relentless focus on innovation is a catalyst for the rapid growth of connected commerce on any device, and a driving force behind the dream of a cashless future for everyone, everywhere. As the world moves from analogue to digital, Visa is applying our brand, products, people, network and scale to reshape the future of commerce. For more information, visit (http://www.visaeurope.com), the Visa Vision blog (vision.visaeurope.com), and @VisaInEurope.

