

ZURICH (dpa-AFX) - Insurer Swiss Life Group (SZLMY.PK, SLHN.VX) reported Tuesday that its fiscal 2017 net profit increased 9% to 1.01 billion Swiss francs from last year's 926 million francs.



Adjusted profit from operations increased 5% from last year to 1.48 billion francs.



Swiss Life's fee income grew 8% to 1.48 billion francs. The company said the fee result was 11% higher than the previous year at 442 million francs.



Swiss Life generated premiums of 18.6 billion francs, equating to 6% growth.



Further, the company's Board of Directors proposed to the Annual General Meeting an increase in the dividend to 13.50 francs from 11 francs last year.



The company noted that Gerold Bührer will resign from the Swiss Life Board of Directors at the next Annual General Meeting, due to having reached the statutory age limit. Martin Schmid, a member of the Council of States, will be proposed to the shareholders for election.



