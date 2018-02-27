sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 27.02.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 579 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

60,45 Euro		+0,95
+1,60 %
WKN: A0B9GA ISIN: CH0011432447 Ticker-Symbol: PK5 
Aktie:
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BASILEA PHARMACEUTICA AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BASILEA PHARMACEUTICA AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
59,89
60,34
10:01
59,85
60,15
10:01
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BASILEA PHARMACEUTICA AG
BASILEA PHARMACEUTICA AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BASILEA PHARMACEUTICA AG60,45+1,60 %