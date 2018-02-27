

LUDWIGSHAFEN (dpa-AFX) - German chemicals giant BASF SE (BFA.L, BASFY.PK) reported that its net income for the fourth-quarter rose to 1.54 billion euros from 689 million euros in the previous year, while earnings per share increased to 1.68 euros from 0.75 euros last year.



Adjusted earnings per share amounted to 1.29 euros, compared with 0.79 euros in the previous year.



Income from operations or EBIT before special items in the fourth quarter was 1.9 billion euros, up by 58% from the same period of the prior year. The significantly higher earnings in the Chemicals, Agricultural Solutions and Oil & Gas segments as well as in Other compensated for lower earnings in the Functional Materials & Solutions and Performance Products segments.



In the fourth quarter of 2017, BASF Group posted sales of 16.1 billion euros which represents growth of 8% compared with the same quarter of 2016. Prices rose by 9%. BASF's sales volumes increased by 4%; this was driven by all segments with the exception of Oil & Gas. By contrast, negative currency effects were significantly higher and reduced sales by 5%.



BASF said it will propose to the Annual Shareholders' Meeting a dividend of 3.10 euros per share, 0.10 euros higher than in the previous year.



For 2018, BASF expects the global economy and chemical production to grow at roughly the same pace as in 2017. Further growth is expected in all regions and BASF anticipates a continuation of the recovery already underway in Brazil and Russia. In addition to these generally positive baseline conditions, however, BASF also sees increased market volatility. Furthermore, the U.S. dollar is having a negative impact on sales and earnings.



The forecast for 2018 takes into account the agreed acquisition of significant parts of Bayer's seed and non-selective herbicide businesses, which is expected to close in the first half of 2018. Based on the timing of the acquisition, the seasonality of the businesses to be taken over and the anticipated integration costs, this is likely to have a positive impact on sales and a negative impact on earnings for the Agricultural Solutions segment and the BASF Group in 2018.



