CSG Builds Agile Foundation for South African Digital Carrier

CSG (NASDAQ: CSGS), the trusted partner to simplify the complexity of business transformation in the digital age, announces that Rain now uses CSG's monetization and activation solutions as the foundation for delivering innovative and disruptive products and services to its digital-savvy consumers. CSG's agile product and service delivery enabled the two organizations to deploy the solutions in just 90 days.

Rain is a disruptive new South African communications services provider focused on creating "change for better" with fast, reliable and affordable data coverage over its LTE-Advanced network. Rain will provide innovative digital services while relying on CSG's solutions to enable fast time to market, and on its managed services to run the solutions over a three-year term. CSG's managed services will enable Rain to focus on revolutionizing the South African marketplace, and deliver the agility Rain needs to out-maneuver traditional and non-traditional competitors as its business grows.

"Rain will connect South Africans to the unlimited possibilities of the digital world with an easy-to-use service. The ability to make quick payments on-the-go and to turn on new services instantly are features that are expected in the digital economy," said Pieter Welgemoed, chief information officer, Rain. "CSG's managed services and monetization solutions are an essential part of delivering our advanced, intuitive customer experience while ensuring reliability and scalability as we embark on this journey."

CSG's solutions will support the launch of Rain's fixed and mobile data service in the coming months with CSG Singleview for monetization, charging and CRM, and service activation using CSG Interactivate

"CSG's solutions enable digital service providers like Rain to bring innovative service offerings to market in an aggressive timeframe while delivering the customer experience that consumers demand," said Alam Gill, senior vice president, global managed services, CSG. "Rain relies on CSG as a trusted partner to provide an agile and cost-effective approach to its end-to-end BSS, and we delivered in a matter of days."

CSG's managed services serve some of the largest and most innovative service providers in the world, including Telstra, Telus and MTN.

About CSG

CSG simplifies the complexity of business transformation in the digital age for the most respected communications, media and entertainment service providers worldwide. With over 35 years of experience, CSG delivers revenue management, customer experience and digital monetization solutions for every stage of the customer lifecycle. The company is the trusted partner driving digital transformation for leading global brands, including Arrow Electronics, AT&T, Bharti Airtel, Charter Communications, Comcast, DISH, Eastlink, iflix, MTN, TalkTalk, Telefonica, Telstra and Verizon.

At CSG, we have one vision: flexible, seamless, limitless communications, information and content services for everyone. For more information, visit our website at csgi.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

About Rain

Rain is a next-generation mobile network operator that provides simple, easy and transparent access to the internet, connecting the people of South Africa to the limitless possibilities of the digital world.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180226005017/en/

Contacts:

CSG International

Elise Brassell, +1 303-804-4962

Public Relations

Elise.brassell@csgi.com

or

Liz Bauer, +1 303-804-4065

Investor Relations

Liz.bauer@csgi.com