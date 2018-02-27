New CryptoCore Encryption Suite Secures Embedded IoT Devices

HCC Embedded, experts in software for securely storing and communicating embedded data, has released its CryptoCore embedded-cryptography suite to ensure that IoT devices can be managed securely. With this new encryption suite, HCC provides a complete end-to-end security solution focused on system-level design and software-quality issues largely unaddressed in the industry.

All CryptoCore software libraries are managed through HCC's Embedded Encryption Manager (EEM), which provides a high-quality standard interface to any hardware or software cryptography implementation. This greatly simplifies the design process, makes software portable, and enables use of software crypto-libraries or hardware-accelerated algorithms on chips that provide them.

Available libraries support authentication, confidentiality, and integrity strategies through Base64, DSS, Elliptic Curve, Ephemeral Diffie-Hellman, MD5, RSA, SHA, DES, and Tiger. EEM provides a universal management interface for software- or hardware-based acceleration, where available, on microcontrollers including NXP Kinetis and i.MX, TI TM4C, and STM32 MCUs.

Discussions about security tend to focus on the algorithms rather than on real-world issues faced by embedded-networking engineers. Because large-scale hacks of modern algorithms are almost unknown, the pressing engineering challenge is how to design a system that is secure and of quality sufficient to minimize security risks.

HCC handles such issues by providing end-to-end security solutions appropriate for real-world applications and by providing evidence of the quality processes and standards used. All components are compliant with HCC's rigorous MISRA standards and are provided with full compliance reports. All MISRA rules are applied and any exceptions are identified and explained. Advanced test suites are also available.

"Software defects cause security weaknesses but well established quality processes can be used to minimize the risk to system security," said HCC Embedded CEO Dave Hughes. "HCC is committed to following strong quality processes and providing the evidence to system designers to help them create more secure networks."

About HCC Embedded

HCC Embedded's software solutions ensure that any data stored or communicated by an embedded IoT application is secure, safe, and reliable. With 15+ years' deep understanding of flash, HCC secures data for customers in IoT, medical, transport, industrial, and aerospace marketsHCC Embedded is ISO 9001:2015 certified and software is developed using formal processes system-level knowledge, and recognized quality practices to ensure robustness and verifiable quality. HCC's product portfolio includes communications products (USB, TCP/IPv4, IPv6, TLS/SSL, IPSec/IKE stacks) and storage products (file systems, media drivers, flash translation layers (FTL), smart-meter software, bootloaders) as well as encryption technology. Because all software is portable, target-independent, and can be dropped onto any RTOS, MCU, or tool-chain, any embedded system can be upgraded to be safer, more reliable, and more secure. www.hcc-embedded.com

