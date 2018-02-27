GDPR, Artificial Intelligence and Making Digital Advertising Work For Healthcare to form the agenda for Brand Safety Applied, The Focus of The 614 Group's Brand Safety Summit in London

LONDON, Feb. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --The 614 Groupannounced today that the 8th Brand Safety Summit, entitled Brand Safety Applied will take place in London on March 15, 2018. The agenda will feature a mix of discussions, case studies and keynotes.

The event brings together senior industry thought leaders to discuss solutions to digital media's most pressing issues. This year's Summit is presented in partnership with Grapeshot, Sovrn, PulsePoint, GeoEdge, Google, TAG, The Drum Digital Trading Awards, IAB UK and WARC.

Highly topical at this year's London Summit will be a session focused on Navigating the Implications of GDPR, which will include a session featuring Paul Maynard, Associate Solicitor with Hogan Lovells. Mr. Maynard has worked on a variety of aspects of compliance with current EU law and the new General Data Protection Regulation.

The full-day program will take place on 15 March 2018 at the ME London. The event will feature a full day of sessions and will conclude with an exclusive networking cocktail hour.

Highlight speakers for this year's Brand Safety Summit include:

Mary Keane-Dawson , Co-Founder & CEO, TRUTH Media Agency

, Co-Founder & CEO, TRUTH Media Agency Paul Maynard , Associate Solicitor, Hogan Lovells

, Associate Solicitor, Hogan Lovells Bethan Crockett , Digital Risk Director, GroupM

, Digital Risk Director, GroupM Mike Zaneis , CEO, Trustworthy Accountability Group (TAG)

, CEO, Trustworthy Accountability Group (TAG) Gerson Barnett , Commercial Director EMEA, CBS Interactive

TheBrand Safety Summitis the premier event specifically programmed to address the most important issues that senior media executives face in an interactive way. The goal is to involve the audience in the discussions taking place at the Summit, leaving no question left unanswered. This year's focus, Brand Safety Applied, will serve as the backdrop for each session throughout the program. The agenda will dive into applications, successes and challenges of companies who wish to create safe experiences for brands in digital. The 614 Group is committed to creating conversations that are actionable across both the buy and sell-side.

"I couldn't be more excited than to be coming back to London to host Brand Safety Applied as the next evolution of the Brand Safety Series. When The 614 Group first launched this series, we were explaining what the issues around brand safety were. Today, we can dive even deeper into use cases and concepts," said Rob Rasko, CEO of The 614 Group. "The Summit will also focus on the most pressing issues of the day-- specifically GDPR compliance and fighting ad fraud. Our programs are continuously in lockstep with the evolution of the online advertising industry."

In concert with the Brand Safety Applied focus, the agenda will feature discussions covering Artificial Intelligence, Navigating The Implications of GDPR, Making Digital Advertising Work for Healthcare, an announcement regarding the EU markets and TAG, and a look into the past, present, and future of brand safety, with a discussion led by and created for advertisers.

"The Brand Safety Summit has provided TAG with a platform for industry members' growth and education since its launch in 2014," said Mike Zaneis, CEO of TAG. "The goals of the The 614 Group team in creating original content for the marketplace aligns well with the mission of TAG, and it is our privilege to be a partner in the success of the event."

Tickets for The Brand Safety Summit are available for purchase atwww.trustyourmedia.co.uk.

