Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions, Inc. and its parent organization, Toshiba TEC Corporation (TTEC), will bring a wide range of retail experiences to the forefront through solutions "Designed for Retail" at EuroCIS in Dusseldorf, Germany beginning February 27, 2018.

Toshiba is focused on making a retailer's vision a reality by celebrating the "Joy of Shopping." Toshiba (Hall 9 B42) highlights the important role that its technology plays in helping retailers deliver enjoyable experiences to consumers. Toshiba's suite of industry-leading solutions helps retailers achieve Brilliant Commerce by enabling them to deliver enriched shopping experiences, actionable insights and frictionless checkout to their patrons.

Toshiba's featured capabilities at EuroCIS 2018 include:

The European premiere of the next-generation Toshiba Self-Checkout solution combining sleek modern design with complete modularity. As part of Toshiba's role in the EHI European Retail Institute Self-Checkout Initiative, this demonstrates our continued commitment to driving greater adoption of self-service solutions in the market.

The global launch of the Toshiba D10 Point-of-Sale system which delivers a sleek, compact solution with the right functionality at the right price.

Expansion of our designed for retail hardware portfolio including the European preview of the new all-in-one TCx 800 Point-of-Sale platform which raises the bar for performance and flexibility, plus the new TCx Dual Station Printer with significantly faster receipt print speeds.

Voice-response home assistant "Olivia" enables natural voice ordering integrated via the Toshiba TCx Elevate digital commerce platform.

Central to Toshiba's software solutions suite, TCxElevate enables more rapid innovation on the path toward digital transformation. Prominently featured at EuroCIS will be Toshiba software solutions, and partner solutions, including capabilities for eCommerce with in-store picking binning, mCommerce, mobile shopping, campaign management, marketing automation, analytics and seamless experiences utilizing RFID throughout the shopper journey.

Finally, Toshiba will highlight its broad set of services available through its renowned Global Services organization. Toshiba Global Services is a leading provider of managed, professional, consulting and client services for a diverse set of retailers around the world.

