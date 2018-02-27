eGain Corporation: eGain announces webcast that features analyst on AI-powered digital transformation

Thought leadership webcast features Gartner analyst, covers sweeping trends and approaches to making digital experience transformation successful

SUNNYVALE, Calif., and NEWBURY, United Kingdom, Feb. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain (Nasdaq:EGAN), the leading provider of cloud customer engagement solutions, today announced the immediate availability of a thought leadership webcast on digital transformation.

According to statistics, 70%-90% of digital transformation projects fail. In this webcast, Brian Manusama, Research Director at Gartner, and Ashu Roy, eGain CEO, talk about the big trends in digital experience (DX), and how a holistic approach that balances all the elements of the experience triad-agent (AX), business (BX), and customer (CX)-can lead to DX success. In addition, Mr. Roy talks about how eGain makes DX easy with digital-first, omnichannel engagement tools, powered by AI, knowledge, and analytics - across customer journeys and contact center operations. Also included are client examples and a risk-free approach to DX innovation consumption.

More information

Title:

Reinvent Agent, Business, and Customer Experience to Transform Digital Experience:

AX+BX+CX = DX

Where to find: http://bit.ly/2oeiakK (http://bit.ly/2oeiakK)

Related material: Ashu Roy keynote (http://bit.ly/2HzmG5m) at eGain Digital+AI Day 2017

