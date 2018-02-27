

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks may open higher on Tuesday after U.S. treasury yields pulled back further partly in reaction to dovish comments by St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard warning against aggressive interest rate hikes not supported by incoming data.



Asian stocks held near three-week highs this morning, thanks to higher oil prices and easing U.S. borrowing costs. Investors now await new Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's congressional hearings amid expectations he will stick to the approach of gradually lifting rates, despite signs of a pickup in inflation.



Gold prices rose for a second day as the dollar eased against a basket of currencies. Oil extended gains to hover near three-week highs, helped by positive comments from Saudi Arabia on continued production.



Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied 1.6 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 surged around 1.2 percent each.



European markets also closed in positive territory on Monday ahead of an eventful trading week. The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index advanced half a percent.



The German DAX rose 0.4 percent, France's CAC 40 index gained half a percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 advanced 0.6 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX