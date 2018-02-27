

HERZOGENRATH (dpa-AFX) - Aixtron SE (AIXG), a provider of deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry, reported Tuesday that its fiscal 2017 net result was 6.5 million euros, compared to last year's loss of 24 million euros.



The latest results included positive special effects from the sale of the ALD/CVD product line which brought the company to the profit zone one year earlier than planned.



The company's profit in the fourth quarter was 27.2 million euros.



The full-year operating result or EBIT was 4.9 million euros, compared to loss of 21.4 million euros last year.



Revenues climbed 17 percent to 230.4 million euros from 196.5 million euros a year ago.



Driven by the continued demand for MOCVD systems for the production of surface emitting lasers and other lasers, red-orange-yellow and special LEDs as well as power electronics and memory chips, order intake including spare parts and service in 2017 amounted to 263.8 million euros, 17% higher than in the previous year.



Gross profit and gross margin also improved significantly year-on-year in 2017 to 74 million euros or 32%.



Looking ahead for 2018, the Executive Board expects growth in its core business. The company expects both revenues and total orders in a range between 230 million euros and 260 million euros for 2018. This represent a growth between 20% and 35% based on the revenues of the continuing business of 191.6 million euros, excluding the sold ALD/CVD product line.



AIXTRON expects to achieve a gross margin of 35% to 40% and an EBIT of 5% to 10% of revenues in 2018.



