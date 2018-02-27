

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's manufacturing confidence remained stable in February, survey data from the Confederation of Finnish Industries EK revealed Tuesday.



The manufacturing confidence index remained unchanged at 15 in February. The sore for January was revised down from 16. This was well above its long-term average of +1.



The construction sector confidence index recovered somewhat in February. The reading came in at 3 versus zero a month ago.



At the same time, confidence in the service sector was clearly stronger in February. The corresponding index advanced to 28 from 23 in January.



Likewise, the retail trade confidence indicator advanced to 24 from revised 15 in January.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX