IAR Systems and Secure Thingz Introduce Embedded Trust' to Simplify Development of Secure Applications

IAR Systems the future-proof supplier of software tools and services for embedded development, and Secure Thingz, a leader in the development of advanced security solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT), are today proud to present Embedded Trust'. Embedded Trust is a Security Development Environment which integrates security into the workflow by defining identity, simplifying security development, streamlining secure manufacturing, and enabling the management of devices across their lifecycles. The new product is showcased at IAR Systems' booth 4-216 at embedded world 2018.

Embedded Trust delivers security development seamlessly integrated into the complete toolchain IAR Embedded Workbench which is well-known for high performance and powerful code optimization capabilities. The integration enables developers to include security development as part of the day-to-day workflow, while making sure the code is fast, efficient and highly compact. The Embedded Trust Security Development Environment covers multiple core security domains including: integrated identity and certificate management, scalable Secure Boot Manager, secure deployment with integrated manufacturing mastering, and release management with versioning and update infrastructure.

To enable a robust Root of Trust in secure microcontrollers, Embedded Trust includes a scalable Secure Boot Manager which leverages secure device hardware to provide low-level secure services and foundation update management. With the integrated identity and certificate management, companies can define ownership and provide a guarantee of the products' origin in a secure supply chain.

Once an application has been created, Embedded Trust can be used to master and constrain the intellectual property. The mastering additionally enables the transition from developer certificates to formal manufacturing certificates, inhibiting early firmware leakage. Embedded Trust also integrates version management and update management into the development flow, ensuring that updates can be easily released, and that lifecycle management is not a lifelong burden.

"By making security simple and scalable, companies can ensure that their intellectual property is completely protected against treats like overproduction and counterfeiting, and loss of data or code," says Stefan Skarin, CEO, IAR Systems. "Embedded Trust delivers a solution that establishes trust as a natural part of the development process, enabling our customers to bring simplicity to security and build secure applications for the future."

"With demands of higher complexity, enhanced performance and increasing connectivity in embedded systems, companies must find ways to simplify the incorporation of security at the foundations of a product, whilst bridging the gap from development to deployment. Embedded Trust makes this possible," says Haydn Povey, CTO and Founder, Secure Thingz. "Our collaboration with IAR Systems enables companies to build trust in the embedded world and make the next-generation of embedded devices secure for real."

The new product Embedded Trust is showcased at IAR Systems' booth 4-216 at embedded world 2018, and the initial release of the product is planned for Q2 2018. More information is also available at www.iar.com/embeddedtrust.

