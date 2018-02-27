Nasdaq Riga decided on February 27, 2018 to suspend trading immediately in AS "ABLV Bank" bonds:



Ticker ISIN ------------------------- ABLV007519D LV0000802288 ------------------------- ABLV007018D LV0000802080 ------------------------- ABLV007519B LV0000802247 ------------------------- ABLV009519A LV0000802338 ------------------------- ABLV007018F LV0000802171 ------------------------- ABLV022519C LV0000802270 ------------------------- ABLV018518C LV0000802072 ------------------------- ABLV022519A LV0000802239 ------------------------- ABLV021519A LV0000802320 ------------------------- ABLV018518E LV0000802163 ------------------------- ABLVFLOT25A LV0000801835 ------------------------- ABLVFLOT23C LV0000801181 ------------------------- ABLVFLOT24A LV0000801520 ------------------------- ABLVFLOT27A LV0000802346 ------------------------- ABLVFLOT26A LV0000802189 ------------------------- ABLVFLOT27B LV0000802361 ------------------------- ABLVFLOT23A LV0000801124 ------------------------- ABLVFLOT23D LV0000801223 ------------------------- ABLVFLOT23B LV0000801173 -------------------------



The trading will be suspended in order to protect the interests of investors.



