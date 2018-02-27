Benevity, Inc.: Benevity Acquires TrustCSR, UK-Based Corporate Social Responsibility Consultancy

Market-Leading Software Provider Expands International Footprint to Meet Growing Demand of Global Enterprises to Build Inclusive Workplace Cultures

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benevity (http://benevity.com/), Inc., the global leader in corporate social responsibility and employee engagement software, announces the acquisition of TrustCSR (http://trustcsr.com/), a UK-based corporate social responsibility consultancy that serves enterprise clients, including Amazon, British Telecom, DHL, EE, Avanade, National Grid and Experian. This acquisition is the latest step in Benevity adding scale and geographic scope to its operations to maximize efficiencies, service its global client base, and reach new markets. TrustCSR's deep expertise in compliance, regulatory and tax schemes across Europe and other international markets, as well as strategic partnerships within the international charitable ecosystem aligns perfectly with Benevity's expanding footprint in "corporate Goodness." On the heels of the company's recent strategic growth investment (https://www.benevity.com/press-releases/benevity-and-general-atlantic-announce-strategic-partnership), this new location will enable Benevity to serve its growing base of corporations, charities and end users in the U.K., across Europe, Australia and Asia.

According to Gallup's Worldwide Engagement Crisis (http://news.gallup.com/businessjournal/188033/worldwide-employee-engagement-crisis.aspx) report, 87 per cent of the world's workers are disengaged, compared with only 67 per cent in the U.S. Global enterprises are increasingly leveraging their employee giving (https://www.benevity.com/workplace-giving/), volunteering (https://www.benevity.com/volunteering/) and grantmaking (https://www.benevity.com/grants-management/) programs to support their diversity and inclusion efforts and to build purposeful workplace cultures. Last year, Benevity saw a 91 per cent surge in companies using its market-leading international cloud solution, Benevity OneWorld (https://www.benevity.com/international/) to create stronger connections with their worldwide workforces and communities.

Available in 17 languages, Benevity OneWorld enables companies to empower employees, consumers and the public to easily donate time, money and talent to almost two million charities and non-profits around the world. Through its proprietary disbursement platform, Benevity delivers 100 per cent of funds electronically to international causes providing global enterprises and their employees with certainty that grants and donations are reaching their intended recipients in a timely and accurate manner.

"Global enterprises are seeking to extend the success of their Goodness programs beyond headquarter locations to more deeply engage and inspire their international employees with a purpose-driven culture," said Bryan de Lottinville, Benevity Founder and CEO. "But scaling Goodness globally requires more than just addressing differences in languages and currency; it requires knowledge of local regulatory frameworks, cultural nuances and the ability to accurately identify, vet and distribute funds to charities everywhere in a scalable way. This is why Benevity is quickly becoming the de facto choice for global enterprises. We look forward to serving more global clients and their stakeholders from our new location in the U.K."

"TrustCSR has partnered with Benevity for more than five years and have, from the beginning, been deeply impressed with their vision and commitment to improving the charitable landscape," said Benjamin Janes, CEO of TrustCSR. "We are thrilled to be formalizing our relationship to bring more of their progressive ethos to companies in the U.K. and across the globe."

Sage, the market leader for integrated accounting, payroll and payment systems, recently launched Benevity's award-winning software to power their global Goodness program. "Colleague giving, grantmaking and volunteering programs are allowing Sage to fulfil our most important corporate philanthropy commitments: to support our people and the causes they care about and make an impact in the communities in which we operate," said Debbie Wall, VP of Sage Foundation (http://www.sage.com/company/sage_foundation). "Benevity's unrivaled global reach makes it easy for us to scale our programs wherever our colleagues are located, which in turn helps us recruit and retain top talent; showcasing Sage's ongoing drive to do business the right way."

Benevity, Inc. (http://www.benevity.com/), a B Corporation, is the global leader in online workplace giving, matching, volunteering and community investment software. Many of the world's most iconic brands rely on Benevity's award-winning cloud solutions to power corporate "Goodness" programs that attract, retain and engage today's diverse workforce by connecting people to the causes that matter to them. With software that is available in 17 languages, to more than four million users around the world, Benevity will process over a billion dollars in donations and 10 million hours of volunteering time to almost 140,000 charities worldwide.

