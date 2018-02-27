









Honda Media Inquiries corporate_pr@hm.honda.co.jp +81-3-5412-1512

TOKYO, Feb 27, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced a summary of automobile production, Japan domestic sales, and export results for the month of January 2018.Worldwide Productionhttp://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_Honda22718WProd.jpgProduction Outside of Japanhttp://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_Honda22718ProdOutJap.jpgProduction in Japan for the month of January 2018 experienced a year-on-year decrease for the fifth consecutive month (since September 2017).Production in regions outside of Japan experienced a year-on-year increase for the ninth consecutive month (since May 2017), setting record high production for the month of January. This includes record high production for the month of January in North America, USA, Asia and China.Worldwide production experienced a year-on-year increase for the ninth consecutive month (since May 2017), also setting record high production for the month of January.Sales in the Japanese Markethttp://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_Honda22718SalesJap.jpgTotal domestic automobile sales in the Japanese market for the month of January 2018 experienced a year-on-year decrease for the second consecutive month (since December 2017).New vehicle registrations experienced a year-on-year decrease for the fifth consecutive month (since September 2017).Sales of mini-vehicles experienced a year-on-year decrease for the first time in five months (since August 2017).Vehicle registrations - excluding mini-vehiclesFIT was the industry's sixth best-selling car among new vehicle registrations for the month of January 2018 with sales of 7,012 units. FREED was the industry's ninth best-selling car with sales of 6,050 units.Mini-vehicles - under 660ccN-BOX was the industry's top-selling car in the mini-vehicle category for the month of January 2018 with sales of 19,309 units. N-WGN was the industry's tenth best-selling car with sales of 5,226 units.Exports from Japanhttp://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_Honda22718ExportsJap.jpgAbout HondaHonda Motor Co., Ltd. (TSE:7267 / NYSE:HMC / LSE:HNDA) is one of the leading manufacturers of automobiles and power products and the largest manufacture of motorcycles in the world. Honda has always sought to provide genuine satisfaction to people worldwide. The result is more than 120 manufacturing facilities in 30 countries worldwide, producing a wide range of products, including motorcycles, ATVs, generators, marine engines, lawn and garden equipment and automobiles that bring the company into contact with over 19 million customers annually. For more information, please visit http://world.honda.com.Source: HondaContact:Copyright 2018 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.