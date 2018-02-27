Corporate Communications Division Mazda Motor Corporation, Japan +81-3-3508-5056 [Tokyo] +81-82-282-5253 [Hiroshima] mailto: media@mazda.co.jp

TOKYO, Feb 27, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - Mazda Motor Corporation's production and sales results for January 2018 are summarized below.I. Production1. Domestic ProductionMazda's total domestic production volume in January 2018 increased 12.1 % year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.Domestic production of key models in January 2018- CX-5: 32,412 units (up 78.8% year on year)- Mazda3 (Axela): 13,856 units (down 7.2% year on year)- CX-3: 8,840 units (up 18.9% year on year)2. Overseas ProductionMazda's overseas production volume in January 2018 increased 23.0% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.Overseas production of key models in January 2018- Mazda3: 26,841 units (up 37.9% year on year)- Mazda2: 8,646 units (up 49.4% year on year)- CX-4: 7,216 units (up 49.4% year on year)II. Domestic SalesMazda's total domestic sales volume in January 2018 increased 4.6 % year on year due to increased sales of passenger and commercial vehicles. Mazda's registered vehicle market share was 5.8% (up 0.4 points year on year), with a 2.4% share of the micro mini segment (up 0.3 points year on year) and a 4.4% total market share (up 0.2 points year on year).Domestic sales of key models in January 2018- Mazda2 (Demio): 4,097 units (down 3.1% year on year)- CX-8: 2,936 units- CX-5: 2,045 units (up 19.4% year on year)III. ExportsMazda's export volume in January 2018 increased 33.5% year on year, reflecting increased shipments to North America, Europe and other regions.Exports of key models in January 2018- CX-5: 32,350 units (up 117.6% year on year)- Mazda3: 12,542 units (up 10.4% year on year)- CX-3: 9,295 units (up 69.5% year on year)