

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Persimmon plc (PSN.L), a British housebuilding company, reported Tuesday that its fiscal 2017 profit before tax increased 25% to 966.1 million pounds from last year's 774.8 million pounds.



Underlying profit before tax was 977.1 million pounds, compared to 782.8 million pounds a year ago. Underlying basic earnings per share were 258.6 pence, compared to last year's 205.6 pence.



Revenue for the year grew 9% to 3.42 billion pounds from 3.14 billion pounds a year ago.



Legal completions increased by 872 new homes to 16,043 from 15,171 last year and average selling price increased 3.2% to 213,321 pounds.



The company reported 7.5% increase in forward sales to 2.03 billion pounds.



The company declared interim and Final dividends of 125p and 110p per share, respectively. The Board confirmed that the scheduled capital return of 110 pence per share, or c. £340m, will be paid, subject to shareholder approval, on July 22018 as a final dividend in respect of the financial year ended 31 December 2017



Following this further improvement of the payment schedule the total value of the Capital Return Plan is estimated to be 13.00 pounds per share, over double the original plan value of 6.20 pounds per share.



The company said its Board is progressing its search for a new Chairman and will make an announcement when the process has been concluded.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX