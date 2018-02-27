Regulatory News:

Gecina (Paris:GFC) has been notified Ivanhoé Cambridge's sale of part of its interest in the Group's equity through a placement with several investors using an accelerated book-building process.

This placement concerned 3.2 million Gecina shares, representing 4.28% of its equity. Ivanhoé Cambridge's remaining interest therefore represents 15.4% of the capital.

As a result, this transaction is expected to increase the float, enabling more liquidity and wider access to the share for investors.

