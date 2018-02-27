TIM and Ericsson start virtualization of radio access network as 5G preparations ramp up

WASHINGTON, Feb. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

TIM and Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) have started to digitalize TIM's nationwide radio access network in Italy starting in the city of Turin, where the first virtual Radio Access Network (vRAN) platform in a live advanced LTE network has been successfully deployed.

The partnership with Ericsson boosts TIM's transformation project DigiTIM, which aims at superior customer experience and increased operational efficiency through virtualization and automation of network systems.

This deployment marks a new milestone in the collaboration between Ericsson and TIM towards 5G early adoption.

The vRAN technology supports the transformation of the network into a flexible cloud platform that enables the management of innovative services and automation to optimize processes and reduce associated costs.

TIM and Ericsson are collaborating on the development of Self Organizing Network (SON) solutions, that have already increased automation with significant customer experience improvements, especially for VoLTE (Voice-over-LTE) services.

Giovanni Ferigo, CTO, TIM, says: "The virtualization and automation of the access network, of which TIM is a pioneer, starting from 4.5G represents a key evolutionary challenge in the smooth migration path towards 5G, which is much more than just a set of new network technologies. Digitalization drives the need for flexibility and operational efficiency to enable expanded service models while maintaining performance to ensure the sustainability of future investments. RAN transformation will guarantee, also, security by design and openness, modularity and programmability that enable automation."

Fredrik Jejdling, Executive Vice President, Head of Business Area Networks, Ericsson, says: "Our vRAN partnership with TIM shows that the evolution towards 5G through the virtualization, automation and digitalization of radio access networks is not just a talking point but an action point, as seen by the successful deployment in Turin. We are working closely with TIM to turn this city deployment into a nationwide deployment."

ABOUT TIM



TIM Group is Italy's leading ICT company, supporting the country's "Digital Life". TIM's offer is built on top quality and maximum dissemination of convergent services and premium content relying upon innovative infrastructures, a vast choice of App and devices, tailored and modular solutions, both for retail and business. TIM Brazil is one of the major players in the local market, leading 4G coverage in the country.

ABOUT ERICSSON



Ericsson enables communications service providers to capture the full value of connectivity. The company's portfolio spans Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and is designed to help our customers go digital, increase efficiency and find new revenue streams. Ericsson's investments in innovation have delivered the benefits of telephony and mobile broadband to billions of people around the world. The Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on NASDAQ New York. www.ericsson.com

