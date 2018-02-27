

PHILADELPHIA (dpa-AFX) - Comcast Corp. (CMCSA) announced a superior cash proposal to acquire Sky Plc (BSY.L) at £12.50 per share. Comcast said its superior cash proposal implies an equity value of $31 billion or £22 billion for Sky.



This offer represents a 16% increase in value over the existing 21st Century Fox (FOX) offer for Sky.



Comcast expects this combination would bring attractive financial benefits to shareholders, and to be accretive to free cash flow per share in year one.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX