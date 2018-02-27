

THOUSAND OAKS (dpa-AFX) - Looks like the 2017-2018 flu season is one of the worst in several years - with 97 pediatric flu-related deaths having been already reported. This season's vaccines are said to have produced reduced effectiveness against H3N2 influenza, while they did do much better for other viruses that are also causing the flu this season.



However, with the influenza-like illness activity beginning to drop, it is reassuring to know that the worst may be over.



Another topic that has been dominating the headlines is the multistate outbreak of Salmonella that has been linked to the dietary supplement Kratom. As of February 16, 2018, twenty-eight people infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella I 4,[5],12:b: were reported from 20 states.



Reiterating its concerns on risks associated with Kratom, which is deemed an opioid, the FDA recently announced a voluntary recall and destruction of Kratom supplements sold by the Missouri-based company Divinity Products Distribution.



On the regulatory front, things were a bit positive. Becton, Dickinson and Co.'s Onclarity, a new HPV Assay capable of detecting 14 high-risk HPV types that put women at high risk for cervical cancer, Vertex Pharma's Symdeko, a new cystic fibrosis drug combo, and Janssen Pharma's Erleada for a certain type of prostate cancer are some of the names that deserve a mention for getting the FDA stamp of approval in February.



Now, here's the list of biotech stocks that await a ruling from the FDA in March 2018.



