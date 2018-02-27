Europe's hottest dating app launches in U.S. with first-ever rating feature for women

80% of women are deterred from dating apps because of inappropriate behavior, according to Once survey findings

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Swiping is so 2017. Europe's leading dating app, Once, today announced its launch into the United States market. The Once dating app is the most disruptive app since Tinder, revolutionizing the online dating space by offering a novel value proposition: quality over quantity with advanced machine learning that provides users with one special match per day and a first-of-its-kind rating system that allows women to rate men following a date.

According to a new survey commissioned by Once, more than 80% of women are deterred from dating apps because of the inappropriate behavior they experienced, such as being propositioned for sex after an initial conversation or otherwise making them feel uneasy or unsafe. The survey, which polled 1,500 singles seeking dates, also discovered nearly 40% of singles have "swipe fatigue" because these apps are superficial, geared towards casual relationships and don't have adequate safety features.

The Once app's ratings system - similar to an Uber rating - empowers women and instantly makes it one of the safest dating apps on the market. The rating system gives women the power to review their conversations, dates and profile picture accuracy of the men they went on dates with. These ratings are then available to other Once dating app community users.

This new rating feature answers the security fears that many women have with online dating. No more catfishing or fear of dating scams, a concern among 2 out of 3 singles, according to the survey data. Now women have a girlssquad, keeping men honest about the authenticity of members' profiles and encourages positive behaviors.

"The idea that you need to swipe an infinite amount of times per day to ensure your best chances of finding a match is passé and doesn't leverage the latest machine learning technology," said CEO and co-founder Jean Meyer. "Once is specifically designed for singles who are looking for a serious relationship. Our revolutionary new ratings feature gives women the ability to rate men after their dates, which is appealing to serious daters. No more catfishing or bottom fishing - men will be held accountable for who they are and how they behave. Our A.I.-based algorithm knows what you're looking for and provides users with one special match per day. At Once, we're focused on happily ever after, not instant gratification."

Here's how Once works: For efficiency, users receive one quality match per day at noon. With Once, there's no need to spend hours limitlessly swiping and browsing through countless profiles. Once uses its proprietary artificial intelligence algorithm-based platform to select a user's once-a-day match based on data collected during sign-up. Next, similar to if the users had met in person, you and your match, can only give each other the undivided attention a first-meeting situation deserves, meaning only your match of the day will be able to see you.

As part of the new rating features for the Once dating app's U.S. market launch, following a date, women will be asked to confirm that the date occurred and can review their experience. Additionally, for authenticity and security, both men and women can rate the accuracy of pictures versus real life, following a date to create the most genuine and trustworthy pool of profiles. With Once, feeling secure is top of mind.

Once dating app survey findings by topic include:

Women are Being Deterred from Dating Apps

More than 80% of women are deterred from dating apps because of the inappropriate behavior they experienced, such as being propositioned for sex after an initial conversation or otherwise making them feel uneasy or unsafe

Catfishing in the Dating App World is a Major Problem

Two-thirds (65%) are fearful of catfishing (people don't match their profiles)

This fear jumps even higher when we look only at Females (68%) and Gen X (71%)

Nearly half of women (47%) say they would be more likely to join a dating app where the women could score their matches on how genuine/honest a person's profile is

Ratings Will Help Alleviate Safety Concerns on Dates Resulting from Dating App Matches

51% of women say they felt safety was a concern when meeting with people resulting from a match on a dating app

82% say they would feel more secure using a dating app with public ratings

91% say it is appealing to publicly rate the overall quality of an in-person date

Every Subset of Dating App Users is Feeling Swipe Fatigue

Nearly 40% have "swipe fatigue" because these apps are superficial, geared towards casual relationships and don't have adequate safety features

About Once

Launched in October 2015, Once is a slow dating app that focuses on quality over quantity by picking the perfect matches for you every day at noon! With more than 6 million users in 7 countries and 9 million dollars raised to date, Once is the clear leader of mobile serious dating in Europe. Because finding true love takes time, Once offers meaningful matches in a world of countless swipes.

Survey Methodology

The survey was conducted online within the United States between February 16 - February 19, 2018, by RN - SSI among 1,500 adults ages 18 and older, who identified as not married.

Contact: Michelle Horn, michelle.horn@edelman.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/646666/Once_Rating_Feature_for_Women.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/646698/once_Logo.jpg