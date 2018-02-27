Larvol, a San Francisco-based pharma SaaS (Software as a Service) company, announced today the launch of their iOS mobile app at the Pharma CI Europe Conference Exhibition in Lisbon, Portugal. This new mobile experience offers users the ability to track new developments related to Key Opinion Leaders, pharmaceutical products, and clinical trials in real time on their smartphones.

"We have been providing comprehensive competitive intelligence solutions to the pharmaceutical industry for more than a decade, so it was a natural progression to move to a mobile platform," said company founder Bruno Larvol. "I am excited to formally launch our app at Pharma CI. The timing is perfect our industry is exploring the best ways to leverage technology for real time access to market insights."

The Larvol mobile app enables users to customize an in-app dashboard according to their specific needs and interests in the pharmaceutical space. Its features include:

Advanced KOL tracking : publications, upcoming events, clinical updates, and social media relevant to specific KOLs

: publications, upcoming events, clinical updates, and social media relevant to specific KOLs A social experience : like, share, and comment on news items within an organization

: like, share, and comment on news items within an organization Individual news feeds for pharmaceutical products, diseases, mechanisms of action, and clinical trials

About Larvol

Larvol (www.larvol.com) provides SaaS solutions that support competitive intelligence, business intelligence, and medical communications departments in the pharmaceutical and biotech industry. Their products include secondary competitive intelligence reports, KOL tracking, and conference planning solutions. Larvol curates pharmaceutical and biotech competitive intelligence using a proven combination of broad therapeutic-area expertise and technological innovation to keep their customers at the forefront of the industry. The Larvol team consists of MDs and PhDs who collate data from over 25,000 sources and distill the most relevant findings into concise reports that provide real-time insights and time-saving analysis.

For more information about Larvol or sales inquiries, please visit www.larvol.com or contact us at info@larvol.com. Download the app in the App Store.

