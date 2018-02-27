Rivada Networks continues to build on its portfolio of intellectual property covering dynamic wireless network and spectrum sharing.

Rivada announced today that it has received a new Notice of Allowance from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, covering the ability of a mobile device to connect to a secondary wireless network based on the device's location. This new technology allows an operator to sell capacity on its wireless network in specific locations and allows a buyer of wireless bandwidth to target particular places for purchase.

"As bandwidth trading and network-sharing becomes more common, we need new tools to efficiently allocate and dynamically manage resources across wireless networks," said Clint Smith, Rivada's Chief Scientist and co-inventor on the patent. "Our latest patent allows an operator to grant access to leased network capacity based on the user's location."

This innovation allows operators to effectively "geo-fence" which parts of their network they make available for secondary use as well as dynamically adjusting quality of service based on location.

Rivada's patented dynamic spectrum arbitrage technology allows wireless networks to be dynamically shared, while the company's Open Access Wireless platform allows wholesale buyers of wireless bandwidth to compete for network resources in near-real-time. In combination, Rivada's network-sharing technology and Open Access Wireless market allow networks to be used more efficiently while lowering the barriers to entry into wireless. This latest patent, "Cell Selection in Dynamic System Arbitrage System," strengthens Rivada's leadership in dynamic network-sharing technology.

Rivada Networks is a leading designer, integrator and operator of wireless, interoperable communications networks. Its patented technology creates more efficient utilization of LTE networks, enabling new business models for commercial wireless services (i.e., wholesale, machine-to-machine, Internet of Things, etc.).

