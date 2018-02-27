Antenna Builder and Cable Builder speed the delivery of custom antennas and cables for wireless and IoT applications

Taoglas, a leading provider of IoT and M2M antenna and RF solutions, today at Mobile World Congress 2018 announced the launch of two new ecommerce marketplaces that make it easy for companies deploying wireless and IoT solutions to build and order customized antennas, cables and connectors and have them delivered to their door in as little as 48 hours. Antenna Builder and Cable Builder are first-of-their-kind platforms that remove the complexity, potential for errors and lengthy process from ordering custom antennas and RF cable assemblies.

Antennas and RF cables are used widely in a wealth of wireless and IoT products, including those for automotive and transportation, utilities and smart grid, medical devices and many others. However, getting timely access to the correct antennas and custom cables has been a long and frustrating process for engineers and product design teams. Antenna Builder and Cable Builder offer step-by-step intelligent web-based order forms, allowing users to visualize the products as they are being constructed to ensure they are getting the exact solutions they need for their job. To expedite delivery, assembly takes place in one of Taoglas' three purpose-built facilities around the world.

The Antenna Builder allows users to select from more than 20 application categories, and then choose antenna type, combination, mounting requirements and frequency combination. From a list of available antennas that match their parameters, engineers can then select the exact cable and connector they need for their application.

The Cable Builder allows users to select their desired specifications, including cable type, length, connector, orientation, and other specifications, in easy-to-use, pull-down boxes. Engineers can instantly see what the completed solution will look like, as well as receive pricing and a unique part number for future ordering.

Both the Antenna Builder and Cable Builder have built-in intelligence that eliminates incorrect choices through the marketplace's extensive database of proper antenna applications, and cable and connector pairings. Ordering takes about five minutes online, compared to the traditional back-and-forth antenna and cable ordering process, which can take weeks to complete. After an order is placed, it is assembled and shipped immediately.

"It's ironic that engineers designing sophisticated products for the IoT and wireless industries have been stuck with an antiquated process for obtaining antennas and RF cables," said Dermot O'Shea, co-CEO and co-founder of Taoglas. "Through these two new marketplaces, we're allowing engineers to jumpstart their wireless and IoT device design by providing quick and easy access to precisely the antennas and cables they need, when they need them."

About Taoglas

Taoglas provides advanced antenna and RF solutions to the world's leading wireless and IoT companies. With six world-class design, support and test centers in Ireland, Germany, Taiwan, and the USA, Taoglas works with its customers to provide the best solution for their unique antenna and RF challenges, quickly and easily. In-house manufacturing in Taiwan and USA enable us to deliver the highest quality products. Our team of professionals live and breathe RF solutions, with expertise and experience across different wireless and IoT use cases, from LTE to GNSS, DSRC, and NFC and beyond to 5G. This expertise is proven in the huge number of success stories across a variety of applications, including Telematics, Automotive, Metering, Smart Grid, Wearables, Medical Devices, Remote Monitoring, and High-Speed Video Broadcasting. For more information, visit www.taoglas.com.

