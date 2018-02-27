Latest expansion of world's largest IPv6 Internet backbone will provide increased connectivity options for region's growing innovation economy

Hurricane Electric, the world's largest IPv6-native Internet backbone, announced today that it has established a new Point of Presence (PoP) at Sitel's Bratislava data center. Located at Kopcianska 20/c, Bratislava, 851 01, this is Hurricane Electric's first PoP in Slovakia.

As Hurricane Electric continues to satisfy the IP transit demands of thousands of enterprises across the European Union, the company's most recent Central European expansion comes at an important time. Continued growth in IoT technology is expected to result in an estimated 20 billion internet connected devices globally in 2018, further increasing the demand for high-speed bandwidth throughout Europe and beyond. Locally, Bratislava has seen significant growth in the tech sector and is ranked third among its European counterparts in housing fast-growing start-ups.

With the launch of Hurricane Electric's newest PoP, customers of the Sitel data center and others in the area now have a variety of new connectivity options as well as the ability to improve fault tolerance, load balancing, congestion management and transit of next-generation IPv6 traffic. Additionally, tenants at the facility are able to exchange IP traffic with Hurricane Electric's vast global network, which offers over 20,000 BGP sessions with over 7,000 different networks via more than 180 major exchange points and thousands of customer and private peering ports.

The Slovakian PoP also provides access to Hurricane Electric's extensive IPv4 and IPv6 network through 100GE (100 Gigabit Ethernet), 10GE (10 Gigabit Ethernet) and GigE (1 Gigabit Ethernet) ports and as a result, both new and existing customers will be able to experience increased throughput, reduced latency and improved reliability.

"Hurricane Electric is delighted with the continued growth of our global network through this new Point of Presence and we remain committed to further expanding across Europe in 2018," said Mike Leber, President, Hurricane Electric. "Because the region is so well connected, Slovakia has proven itself to be an important technological hub for Central Europe and beyond. Our newest site will allow customers of the Sitel data center to tap into the bandwidth and reach of Hurricane Electric's rich global network and we are grateful for the opportunity to support them."

About Hurricane Electric

Fremont, California-based Hurricane Electric operates its own global IPv4 and IPv6 network and is considered the largest IPv6 backbone in the world as measured by number of networks connected. Within its global network, Hurricane Electric is connected to 180 major exchange points and exchanges traffic directly with more than 7,000 different networks. Employing a resilient fiber-optic topology, Hurricane Electric has no less than five redundant 100G paths crossing North America, four separate 100G paths between the U.S. and Europe, and 100G rings in Europe and Asia. Hurricane also has a ring around Africa, and a PoP in Australia.

In addition to its vast global network, Hurricane Electric owns and operates two data centres in Fremont, California, including Fremont 2, its newest 208,000 square foot facility. Hurricane Electric offers IPv4 and IPv6 transit solutions over the same connection at speeds including 10 Gbps and 100 GbpsEthernet.

For more information on Hurricane Electric, please visit http://he.net.

