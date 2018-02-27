HH Global Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results

16.3% revenue and 35.3% EBITDA growth over same period last year

LONDON, Feb. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --HH Global, the world's fastest-growing and most innovative marketing execution partner, today announced financial results for the three months ended December, 2017.

Financial highlights

Revenue was £95.4 million in the third quarter, an increase of 16.3% compared with £82.0 million in the third quarter of FY 2017.

Gross profit was £20.8 million, or 21.8% of gross revenue in the third quarter, a 10.1% increase compared to £18.9 million, or 23.0% of gross revenue, in the same period of last year.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA was £5.8 million in the third quarter, reflecting 35.3% growth as compared to £4.3 million in the third quarter of FY 2017.

Business Highlights

Won the edie Sustainability Leaders Award 2018 for Sustainability Innovation: Standards, Systems and Software, underscoring both our commitment to delivering sustainable solutions and innovative technologies.

Received the Amazon Growing Business "Business of the Year: Larger Company" award recognising ongoing growth and strong track record.

Signed contract with a Fortune 100 financial services company valued at £17 million of annual gross revenue at full run-rate.

Received commitments for expansion of existing or new enterprise contracts during the quarter bringing the fiscal year-to-date cumulative total to more than £61 million of annual gross revenue at full run-rate.

"Our leadership in technology and sustainable solutions differentiates us in the market and contributes to our ability to win and retain customers," said Robert MacMillan, Group Chief Executive Officer of HH Global. "We are pleased by the industry accolades that we have received and by our continued growth."

"While our third quarter financial results reflect the impact of our recent acquisition of PostNL Print Management (PPM), the EBITDA expansion comes as technology investments have made us more efficient," said Edward Parsons, HH Global's Group Chief Financial Officer. "We are well positioned to meet our financial goals for our fiscal year."

About HH Global

HH Global Ltd., founded in 1991, is a leading, independent marketing execution partner to prominent brands in over 40 countries. The company offers innovative and tailored solutions for the outsourced procurement of all types of printed marketing materials, packaging, and creative production services, that drive down cost, speed time to market, improve quality, and increase sustainability. Every HH Global solution utilises HHub, a best-in-class marketing execution application, an expansive list of suppliers, proprietary processes, and the deep expertise of over 850 employees. The company also operates HH Labs, the centre of its innovation program, that brings fresh, new ideas to clients. With more than $500M in spend under management, HH Global maintains a razor-sharp focus on cost and quality, combined with an industry-leading sustainability program, offering improvements that provide both fiscal and environmental value. For more information, visit www.hhglobal.com.

