Partnership delivers a best-of-breed SD-WAN solution to enable successful Hybrid WAN Transformations

InfoVista announced the availability of its application performance guarantee VNF on Nuage's Networks Virtualized Services Platform (VSP). InfoVista also agreed to join the Nuage Networks' Technology Partner Program in order to provide customers with a formally certified version of its popular VNF on the Nuage Networks 7850 NSG. This joint solution offers rich, application-centric capabilities together with comprehensive, scalable Software-Defined Networks (SDN) features. The solution combines the proven SD-WAN capabilities of Nuage Networks Virtualized Network Services (VNS) with the unique application flow optimization features offered by InfoVista's Ipanema Virtualized Network Function (VNF). This joint solution offers a comprehensive end-to-end connectivity and maximizes application performance delivered across a hybrid WAN infrastructure, allowing enterprises to visualize and secure the dynamic Quality of Service (QoS) that end-users require to maximize business productivity.

For enterprises, the solution provides a flexible, policy driven overlay networking platform that combines security, application visibility, QoS control, path selection and WAN Optimization to deliver the most flexible and robust performance for business-critical enterprise applications.

For Service Providers aspiring to monetize the growing demand for on-demand and secure multi-cloud connectivity, this presents an opportunity to offer a robust and multi-tenant SD-WAN solution especially to large enterprises that desire to secure the performance of their business critical applications through their network transition.

This joint solution has undergone stringent integration testing and both InfoVista and Nuage Networks are currently engaged in several customer trials.

Supporting Quotes:

Sylvain Quartier, SVP Product Strategy Enterprise for InfoVista:

"The partnership between InfoVista and Nuage Networks unlocks a new era for SD-WAN through the enablement of rich application intelligence. It provides validation for our core belief that InfoVista's application performance optimization proposition is a critical requirement for advanced SD-WAN offerings. The combined solution allows enterprises to fully realize the benefits of today's digital transformation."

Hussein Khazaal, VP Marketing Partnerships for Nuage Networks:

"We are delighted to welcome Infovista to our Technology Partner Program. We have had tremendous success with our SD-WAN solution in many global enterprises and service providers. Being able to orchestrate and host InfoVista's VNF on our uCPE enables enterprise to optimize their business applications performance. This joint solution helps our customers realize the benefits of cloud and transform their hybrid WAN experience."

Resources

Download the eBook, "Foundation for Digital Transformation, Optimized User Experience Network Readiness" to see the results of the EIQ Research ad InfoVista enterprise study

Watch our on-demand webinar series to learn how an Application Aware SD-WAN can enable your digital transformation.

Learn how an "Application Aware SD-WAN is a Key Enabler of the Digital Enterprise" in a white paper by Zeus Kerravala, principal analyst and founder of ZK Research.

Follow and engage with InfoVista on its blog, "ProActive Network News," and on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

Nuage Networks, a leader in SDN, is unique in providing SDN within the data center, between data centers, in cloud services and out to the branch with its SD-WAN product"- SDN Competitive Landscape Report by Global Data

Nuage Networks Website (www.nuagenetworks.net)

Nuage Networks Virtualized Networks Services (VNS)

About InfoVista:

InfoVista is the leading provider of cost-effective network performance orchestration solutions for a better connected and collaborative world. Our award-winning offering empowers eighty percent of the world's largest communications service providers, top mobile network operators, leading global enterprises and regulatory bodies worldwide to ensure a high-quality user experience by achieving optimal network performance and guaranteeing business-critical application performance. InfoVista's expertise and innovations provide a new level of actionable network, application and customer intelligence, visibility and control across all services, all technologies, and all domains of both the fixed and mobile networks. Using our solutions, our customers deliver high-performing and differentiated services, plan and optimize networks to match application and service demands, benchmark their performance, and streamline network operations while keeping total cost of ownership as low as possible.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180227005021/en/

Contacts:

InfoVista

Erika Collins,+1 703-956-5355

erika.collins@infovista.com