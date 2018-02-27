Partnership delivers a carrier-grade and application-centric SD-WAN solution to enable successful digital transformations for enterprises.

Today at Mobile World Congress ZTE and InfoVista announced a strategic alliance and the general availability of their integrated product. The result is the availability of an application-aware SD-WAN solution that provides enterprises with outstanding agility, flexibility, and simplified operation maintenance (O&M) while also guaranteeing the performance of their business-critical applications. The solution provides a single unified branch gateway that combines routing, overlay, zero-touch management and service orchestration from ZTE with application visibility, application QoS control, application session routing and WAN Optimization from InfoVista.

To meet varying customer needs, the joint solution offers a managed delivery model as well as a self-hosted model. For service providers aspiring to monetize the growing demand for hybrid WAN connectivity, the solution offers a hosted, multi-tenant delivery model. For large enterprises or businesses with enhanced data security requirements, the solution also offers a self-hosted option.

Mr. Zhu Yongxing, Vice President of ZTE, said, "The innovative business model provided by InfoVista and ZTE sets a good example for hardware vendors and software providers in the industry. The alliance combines the strengths of both parties. In addition to simplifying the infrastructure and application architecture, it also provides more flexible and open choices to customers."

Mr. Bernard Breton, Chief Marketing Officer of InfoVista, said, "This alliance marries the best-of-breed virtualized network functions (VNFs) from InfoVista with cost-effective, carrier grade hardware and orchestration from ZTE. This partnership also further demonstrates our commitment to the Chinese market, to creating value through partnerships and to the delivery of SD-WAN solutions that enable the enterprises to execute on their digital transformation plans."

ZTE's data communications networks have been extensively applied in more than 100 countries and regions around the world. Establishing sincere partnerships with many world-leading operators, ZTE is playing a critical role in the digital transformation of enterprises globally. InfoVista is the leading provider of network and application performance orchestration solutions with more than 1,500 customers in 180 countries. InfoVista has supported the digital transformation of global businesses through its Ipanema product and suite of Application Performance Optimization solutions. The strategic alliance between ZTE and InfoVista thus introduces a first-of-its-kind high-performance, carrier-grade and application-aware SD-WAN solution in the market.

