14 technology companies join launch partners Vix and Worldline as Visa Ready for Transit partners

Visa (NYSE: V) today announced it has signed 14 new technology companies, from across 10 countries, as part of its Visa Ready for Transit program. The program works with companies whose technology solutions are accelerating seamless, friction-free commuting with contactless payments helping to promote contactless growth in public transportation globally. The Visa Ready for Transit program was first announced in November 2017 with initial partners, Vix and Worldline.

The Visa Ready certification sets a benchmark for high-quality, ready-to-deploy solutions, enabling transit companies to implement a more convenient experience for commuters worldwide using secure solutions.

"We're seeing renewed interest from transit-related companies around the world to learn how new innovations in payments can improve their customer experiences," said Jason Blackhurst, senior vice president, innovation and strategic partnerships, Visa."Since launching Visa Ready for Transit, we've welcomed 16 world-class technology partners to the program, ranging from small tech companies to multinational organizations. Each of these partners are empowered to help extend the benefits of Visa's digital payment technology to transit companies around the globe."

The newest Visa Ready for Transit partners all produce software or hardware to support a more seamless commute for people around the world:

AS Ridango (Estonia) provides state-of-the-art transit solutions and services.

provides state-of-the-art transit solutions and services. BBPOS International Limited (Hong Kong) distributes mobile point-of-sale (mPOS) technology.

distributes mobile point-of-sale (mPOS) technology. Conduent Business Solutions (France) provides diversified business process services offering capabilities in transaction processing, automation and analytics.

provides diversified business process services offering capabilities in transaction processing, automation and analytics. Digicon (Brazil) specializes in the provision of access controllers (turnstiles), traffic controllers, parking control systems (parking meters), electronic time clocks and automatic ticketing systems for urban transportation.

specializes in the provision of access controllers (turnstiles), traffic controllers, parking control systems (parking meters), electronic time clocks and automatic ticketing systems for urban transportation. FIME (France) works with transit operators to deliver the interoperability of fare collection systems to provide seamless travel to commuters.

works with transit operators to deliver the interoperability of fare collection systems to provide seamless travel to commuters. Mennica Polska (Poland) is a leading Polish ticketing operator and automatic fare collection solutions integrator.

is a leading Polish ticketing operator and automatic fare collection solutions integrator. Paycraft (India) provides contactless, open loop products with capabilities of processing online and offline transactions.

provides contactless, open loop products with capabilities of processing online and offline transactions. Perto (Brazil) develops technology products and services for banks and retailers.

develops technology products and services for banks and retailers. Planeta Informática (Brazil) provides solutions for secure online and offline payment systems and devices.

provides solutions for secure online and offline payment systems and devices. Quadrac (Japan) provides ultra-high-speed payment servers and proximity communication devices.

provides ultra-high-speed payment servers and proximity communication devices. Schiedt&Bachmann (Germany) provides intelligent ticketing and information systems.

provides intelligent ticketing and information systems. Spire Payments (Luxembourg) provides point-of-sale hardware and software solutions.

provides point-of-sale hardware and software solutions. Smartran Ltd (United Kingdom) delivers smart business solutions utilizing contactless EMV and NFC mobile applications.

delivers smart business solutions utilizing contactless EMV and NFC mobile applications. T-Systems Ltd (United Kingdom) operates information and communication technology systems for multinationals and public sector institutions.

Visa Ready for Transit is part of the overall Visa Ready program, which helps accelerate the adoption of new technologies by helping third-party payment solutions quickly reach global acceptance. The program allows developers to ensure their solution meets Visa's security standards and specifications across a range of solutions from transit to biometrics and the Internet of Things. Technology companies who would like to become Visa Ready can register their interest here: https://visaready.visa.com/.

