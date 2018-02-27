Based on preliminary unaudited results, sales of the Group over whole year 2017 ammounted to 113.6 million euros or 25,5 % higher compared to sales a year ago. Sales revenue over the whole year 2016 resulted to 90.5 million euros. In 2017 the Group earned 6.4 million euros net profit or 42% more compared to a net profit a year ago. Net profit in 2016 was 4.5 million euros.



Please find attached presentation of operational results of Vilkyskiu pienine AB Group for the 12 months of 2017.



