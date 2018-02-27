CEO review



During the fourth quarter of 2017 Pro Kapital continued construction works of the new T1 Mall of Tallinn shopping and entertainment centre in Tallinn, which is the Company's largest single-object development project. Active negotiations with several local and international retail operators were carried on. The Company continued residential development activities in Kliversala in Riga, Šaltiniu Namai in Vilnius and Kristiine City in Tallinn.



In Vilnius the first stage of Šaltiniu Namai development has been almost sold. In January 2017, the construction works for the second stage residential buildings started and 69 preliminary agreements have been already signed. Four buildings of the second stage should be completed in the beginning of 2019. Our Vilnius real estate portfolio has no further projects for development after completion of Šaltiniu Namai project, therefor the Company is seeking for obtaining attractive developments in the region.



In Tallinn, Kristiine City (Tondi quarter), the Company has completed four apartment buildings where 118 apartments out of 124 have been handed over to the clients. Next two buildings are under construction. Presale has been continuing for the fifth building with 25 presales out of 31 and sixth building with 8 presales out of 31 apartments. Presale of the seventh building has started. Marsi 6 project has been completed and 36 out of 45 apartments have been handed over to the clients.



In Riga, the construction works of River Breeze Residence in Kliversala project were continued and 11 presale agreements have been signed out of 47 flats in total. Many negotiations are in process with potential new buyers. The first phase of the project will be completed this spring. The projecting works were continued also for Tallinas Residential Complex and for the first stage of office complex in Zvaigznes Quarter.



At the end of reporting period the Company recorded net revenue of 14.1 million euros, a decrease of 32% as compared to 20.7 million euros in the same period in 2016. Revenues have decreased in real estate segment. This segment is influenced by time of completion of the buildings as revenues are recorded at the moment notary deed of sale is concluded. Gross profit has increased by 30%. The net result remained negative due to high financial costs, though recorded net loss of 0.5 million euros for the year in 2017 was 88% lower as compared to 4.0 million euros loss in 2016. The Company is working on increasing its efficiency and results are improving. For 2018 we foresee a positive year end result, which is influenced by completion of residential real estate developments in Tallinn and in Riga and opening of T1 Mall of Tallinn.



Overall loans from financial institutions were 29.7 million euros as at 31 December 2017. The loans from minority shareholders were 0.3 million euros. The Company had 10.3 million euros worth convertible bonds debt and 28.9 million euros worth non-convertible bonds debt at the end of reporting date.



As at 31 December 2017 there were 88 employees working in the Company, 48 of them were employed in hotel and property maintenance business.



Key financial figures for IV quarter and 12 months of 2017 (including discontinued operations)



- Total revenue of the Company for the year of 2017 was 14 098 thousand euros, a decrease of 32% compared to the reference period (2016 12 months: 20 652 thousand euros). Total revenue of the fourth quarter was 4 281 thousand euros comparing to 4 475 thousand euros in 2016. Revenues of the Company depend on completing residential developments, as sales revenues are recorded at the moment of handing over the premises. Positive results of the fourth quarter of 2017 were influenced by completion of the 4th building in a Kristina Houses development in Tallinn.



- Gross profit for the year of 2017 was 5 365 thousand euros, a decrease of 11% compared to the reference period (2016 12 months: 6 054 thousand euros). Gross profit for the fourth quarter was 2 056 thousand euros comparing to 1 424 thousand euros in 2016. Although total revenue and gross profit of reporting period were lower, profitability of activities was higher - gross margin was 38% during the year of 2017 (2016 12 months: 29%).



- Operating result during the reporting year increased by 1 242 thousand euros (402%) compared to the reference period, totalling to operating profit of 933 thousand euros (2016 12 months: operating loss of 309 thousand euros). Operating result for the fourth quarter was profit of 1 155 thousand euros (2016 Q4: loss of 872 thousand euros). Operating result of the year was influenced positively by profit from sales of Tallinn hotel property in July which was recorded as other income, but marketing costs due to more active development and consulting costs due to share issue were higher than during comparative period.



- Net result for the year of 2017 increased positively by 3 507 thousand euros (87%) compared to the reference period, totalling still to negative result of 518 thousand euros (2016 12 months: loss of 4 025 thousand euros). Net result for the fourth quarter was profit of 922 thousand euros (2016 Q4: loss of 1 655 thousand euros). The net result of the year was influenced positively by profit from sales of Riga hotel property owning company in August which was recorded as financial income. Nevertheless, high interest costs resulted in negative bottom line.



- Cash flow from operations for the year of 2017 was negative 5 267 thousand euros (2016 12 months: positive 648 thousand euros). Cash flow from operations for the fourth quarter was negative 2 186 thousand euros (2016 Q4: negative 2 027 thousand euros). Negative operating cash flow is mainly influenced by active development and increase in inventories in Tallinn, Riga and Vilnius.



- Net assets per share on 31 December 2017 totalled to 1.46 euros (31 December 2016: 1.48 euros).



Comprehensive income 2017 12M 2016 12M 2017 Q4 2016 Q4 -------------------------------------------------------------- ??Revenue, th EUR 14 098 20 652 4 281 4 475 Gross profit, th EUR 5 365 6 054 2 056 1 424 Gross profit, % 38% 29% 48% 32% Operating result, th EUR 933 -309 1 155 -872 Operating result, % 7% -1% 27% -19% Net result, th EUR -518 -4 025 922 -1 655 Net result, % -4% -19% 22% 37% Earnings per share, EUR -0.01 -0.07 0.02 -0.03





Financial position 31.12.2017 31.12.2016 31.12.2015 ------------------------------------------------------------------ ??Total Assets, th EUR 175 158 142 314 130 323 Total Liabilities, th EUR 92 476 62 110 46 891 Total Equity, th EUR 82 682 80 204 83 432 Debt / Equity 1.12 0.77 0.56 Return on Assets, % -0.3% -3.0% -1.5% Return on Equity, % -0.6% -4.8% -2.4% Net asset value per share, EUR 1.46 1.48 1.54





CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME



in thousands of euros 2017 12M 2016 12M 2017 Q4 2016 Q4 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Continuing operations Operating income Revenue 12 077 17 610 4 281 3 838 Cost of goods sold -7 475 -12 725 -2 210 -2 696 ------------------------------------- Gross profit 4 602 4 885 2 071 1 142 Marketing expenses -822 -445 -186 -150 Administrative expenses -5 235 -5 052 -1 478 -1 401 Other income 2 316 183 748 30 Other expenses -454 -697 0 -630 ------------------------------------- Operating profit/ loss 407 -1 126 1 155 -1 009 Financial income 1 402 -77 3 -37 Financial expense -3 398 -3 417 -817 -761 ------------------------------------- Profit/ loss before income tax -1 589 -4 620 341 -1 807 Income tax 581 -163 582 22 ------------------------------------- Net profit/ loss from continuing -1 008 -4 783 923 -1 785 operations Profit from discontinued operations 490 758 0 130 Net profit/ loss for the period -518 -4 025 923 -1 655 Attributable to: Equity holders of the parent -419 -3 913 955 -1 598 Non-controlling interest -99 -112 -32 -57 Other comprehensible income, net of incom?e tax Income that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit Net change in properties revaluation 6 206 0 3 0 reserve Total comprehensive income for the year ??Attributable to: Equity holders of the parent 5 787 -3 913 958 -1 598 Non-controlling interest -99 -112 -32 -57 Earnings per share from continuing -0.02 -0.09 0.02 -0.03 operations (EUR) Earnings per share for the period (EUR) -0.01 -0.07 0.02 -0.03





CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION



in thousands of euros 31.12.2017 31.12.2016 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ASSETS Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents 10 317 5 382 Current receivables 4 888 4 475 Inventories 38 024 14 144 ----------------------- Total Current Assets 53 229 24 001 Non-Current Assets Non-current receivables 37 42 Property, plant and equipment 7 435 18 336 Investment property 114 140 99 660 Intangible assets 317 275 ----------------------- Total Non-Current Assets 121 929 118 313 TOTAL ASSETS 175 158 142 314 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current Liabilities Current debt 6 738 8 261 Customer advances 7 224 2 226 Current payables 10 091 8 502 Taxes payable 132 547 Short-term provisions 170 5 ----------------------- Total Current Liabilities 24 355 19 541 Non-Current Liabilities Long-term debt 62 527 38 040 Other long-term liabilities 3 437 804 Deferred income tax liability 2 058 3 360 Long-term provisions 99 365 ----------------------- Total Non-Current Liabilities 68 121 42 569 TOTAL LIABILITIES 92 476 62 110 Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent Share capital in nominal value 11 338 10 854 Paid in capital 5 661 1 816 Statutory reserve 1 082 1 082 Revaluation reserve 3 256 9 462 Retained earnings 60 369 59 104 Profit (loss) for the period -419 -3 913 ----------------------- Total equity attributable to equity holders of the 81 287 78 405 parent Non-controlling interest 1 395 1 799 TOTAL EQUITY 82 682 80 204 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 175 158 142 314





CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW



in thousands of euros 2017 2016 2017 2016 12M 12M Q4 Q4 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cash flows from operating activities Loss for the year -518 -4 025 923 -1 655 Adjustments for: Depreciation and amortisation of non-current 455 695 -20 166 assets Gain from disposal of property, plant and -1 247 -4 0 -4 equipment Change in fair value of property, plant and -26 30 -26 30 equipment Change in fair value of investment property -530 599 -530 599 Gain from disposal of shares of subsidiaries -1 452 0 0 0 Finance income and costs 3 460 3 499 815 784 Other non-monetary changes (net amounts) 12 424 302 -683 353 Changes in working capital: Trade receivables and prepayments -408 -2 862 -833 -2 999 Inventories -23 880 -1 707 -4 221 -4 329 Liabilities and prepayments 6 556 4 185 2 367 5 102 Provisions -101 -64 23 -74 --------------------------------- Net cash from operating activities -5 267 648 -2 186 -2 027 Cash flows from investing activities Payments for property, plant and equipment -281 -1 206 -127 -520 Payments for intangible assets -52 -2 -22 -1 Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and 6 651 7 0 7 equipment Payments for investment property -24 772 -8 552 -7 424 -2 893 Net cash from disposal of shares of 6 235 0 0 0 subsidiaries Interests received 6 13 2 9 --------------------------------- Net cash from investing activities -12 213 -9 740 -7 571 -3 398 Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from increase of share capital 4 328 0 4 328 0 Net changes in non-controlling interests -480 276 0 -550 Proceeds from bonds 1 446 12 637 0 0 Redemption of convertible bonds -773 -123 0 -111 Proceeds from borrowings 28 260 2 961 8 984 936 Repayment of borrowings -7 048 -3 310 -909 -556 Interests paid -3 318 -3 359 -1 122 -1 126 --------------------------------- Net cash from financing activities 22 415 8 082 11 281 -2 407 Net change in cash and cash equivalents 4 935 -1 010 1 524 -7 832 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of 5 382 6 392 8 793 13 214 the period Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the 10 317 5 382 10 317 5 382 period



