TOKYO, Feb 27, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - The eagerly anticipated Lexus UX urban compact crossover has broken cover with the release of a first official image and video clip, ahead of its world debut at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show on March 6.These first visuals reveal the UX's bold and stylish design, combining powerful bodywork with a condensed appearance. Its crossover credentials are signalled by its muscular wings and haunches and high beltline, but under the skin an all-new platform gives the UX exceptional body rigidity and a low centre of gravity for the agile handling of a hatchback.The scene inside the cabin combines a highly focused driver's cockpit, a wide and inviting passenger space and a commanding view of the road. With its brave design and imaginative technology features, the UX will offer strong appeal as a gateway model to the luxury brand in a dynamic and growing part of the market.The Lexus Press Conference with the new Head of Lexus Europe, Pascal Ruch, will take place on March 6 at 10AM at the Lexus stand in hall 4, Palexpo.https://livestream.com/LexusInternational/geneva2018