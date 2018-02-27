

MEXICO CITY (dpa-AFX) - Fresnillo Plc. (FRES.L) , a producer of silver and gold, Tuesday reported that its profit for the full year rose 32 percent to $560.8 million, while profit, excluding post-tax Silver stream effects, grew more than 45 percent to $481.2 million.



On a per share, earnings rose to $0.761 from $0.579, and earnings before silver stream effects increased to $0.653 from $0.453 last year.



Total revenues for the year grew 9.9 percent to $2.093 billion, while annual adjusted revenue rose 9.2 percent to $2.233 billion.



In addition, the Group said its Board would recommend a final dividend of 29.8 US cents per share, bringing the total paid for the year to $297.7 million.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX