

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Greggs PLC (GRG.L), a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the UK, Tuesday reported that its fiscal 2017 pre-tax profit fell 4.3 percent to 71.9 million pounds from 75.1 million pounds last year.



Pre-tax profit excluding exceptional items was 81.8 million pounds, compared to 80.3 million pounds a year ago.



Total sales grew 7.4 percent to 960.0 million pounds from 894.2 million pounds a year ago. The company-managed shop like-for-like sales grew by 3.7 percent.



Further, the company said its Board intends to recommend at the Annual General Meeting a final dividend of 22.0 pence per share, up from last year's 21.5 pence. This gives a total ordinary dividend for the year of 32.3 pence, an increase of 4.2 percent.



Looking ahead, the company said it remains optimistic about the growth potential and are currently investing to support this.



Roger Whiteside, Chief Executive, said, 'Whilst the UK consumer outlook remains challenging, we are encouraged by the start to the year. 2018 will be the peak year for investment in our supply chain as we create the platforms for further growth. We also plan to open a record number of new shops as we implement our plan to grow Greggs as a leading food-on-the-go brand.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX