

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Croda International plc (CRDA.L) reported that its profit attributable to Owners of the parent for the year ended 31 December 2017 rose to 237 million pounds from 196.7 million pounds in the prior year. Earnings per share were 179.0 pence, compared to 146.9 pence in the previous year.



Adjusted profit before tax was up 11.1% at 320.3 million pounds and IFRS profit before tax was up 13.9% at 314.1 million pounds.



Sales grew by 10.4% to 1.37 billion pounds from last year's 1.24 billion pounds. At constant currency, sales rose by 4.6%. There was no material impact from acquisitions.



The Board of Croda International Plc announced the retirement of Nigel Turner from the Board on 25 April 2018 following the AGM after nine years as a non-executive director, at which point, Alan Ferguson will be appointed as the Senior Independent Director.



The company said it is confident of delivering continued progress in 2018.



