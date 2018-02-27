A senior Conservative MP has criticised the government for failing to make progress on a transition deal to smooth Britain's exit from the EU, warning that businesses could relocate jobs outside of the UK without urgent action. Nicky Morgan, the chair of the Commons Treasury select committee, said businesses were "crying out" for details of a proposed period to cushion Britain's withdrawal from the EU from March 2019, calling on ministers to swiftly resolve their differences and reach a deal ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...