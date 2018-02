US broadcasting giant Comcast has tabled a rival $31bn bid for Sky, in a direct challenge to Rupert Murdoch's Fox. America's largest cable TV operator offered £12.5 per share, versus the £10.75 tabled by Fox. "We would like to own the whole of Sky and we will be looking to acquire over 50% of the Sky shares," Comcast chief Brian Roberts said in a statement. -- More to follow -- ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...