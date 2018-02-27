Deutsche Bank has confirmed its plans to list its DWS asset management unit on the Frankfurt stock exchange. Seeking to take advantage of favorable market conditions, Deutsche Bank decided to bring forward the DWS flotation by several weeks. No date has been officially confirmed for the listing of the 700bn worth assets but sources close to the company said it would likely happen on 19 March, according to Citywire. The bank is expected to sell 25% of existing DWS shares for 1.5bn to 2bn (£1,3bn ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...