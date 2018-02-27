

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Inchcape plc. (INCH.L), a multi-brand Automotive Distributor and Retailer, Tuesday reported that its profit before tax for the full year rose more than 38 percent to 369.9 million pounds, while profit before tax and exceptional items increased 9.5 percent to 382.5 million pounds.



On a per share basis, basic earnings rose to 64.6 pence from 43.2 pence, and adjusted basic earnings increased to 67.0 pence from 59.6 pence last year.



Operating profit for the period improved 42.3 percent to 394.9 million pounds.



Revenue for the full year rose 14.2 percent to 8.9 billion pounds, while it was up 9.4 percent at constant currency.



