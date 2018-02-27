Der betreuende Spezialist Steubing AG (WSTFR) hat das folgende indikative Quote veroeffentlicht:

The specialist Steubing AG (WSTFR) issued the following indicative quote:



Emittent/Issuer Stemmer Imaging AG

ISIN: DE000A2G9MZ9

WKN: A2G9MZ

Kuerzel/mnemonic: S9I

Indikatives Quote/indicative Quote: (34,00/38,00)