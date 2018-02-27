Der betreuende Spezialist Steubing AG (WSTFR) hat das folgende indikative Quote veroeffentlicht:
The specialist Steubing AG (WSTFR) issued the following indicative quote:
Emittent/Issuer Stemmer Imaging AG
ISIN: DE000A2G9MZ9
WKN: A2G9MZ
Kuerzel/mnemonic: S9I
Indikatives Quote/indicative Quote: (34,00/38,00)
