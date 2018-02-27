

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Devro plc (DVO.L), a manufacturer of collagen products for the food industry, reported Tuesday that its fiscal 2017 profit before tax surged to 21.6 million pounds from last year's 6.2 million pounds.



Basic earnings per share were 9.3 pence, compared to 1.3 pence a year ago.



Underlying profit before tax was 26.7 million pounds, compared to 28.9 million pounds last year. Underlying basic earnings per share were 12.5 pence, compared to 13.3 pence in the prior year.



Revenue for the year was 256.9 million pounds, compared to 241.1 million pounds a year ago. The company said it returned to volume growth with revenue increasing 7% year on year.



Further, the Board proposed to maintain a final dividend of 6.1p per share, and total for the year to 8.8p per share. Subject to shareholder approval at the Annual General Meeting in April, the dividend will be paid on May 11, to those shareholders on the register at April 3.



Looking ahead, the company said it expects further volume growth in 2018, supported by the introduction of the new Fine Ultra product platform, and continued manufacturing efficiency improvements, in particular at US plant.



'Whilst mindful of ongoing pressures from input cost inflation and exchange rate volatility, at this early stage of the year the Board believes that Devro is well placed to make good progress in 2018,' the company said.



Further, the company said Rutger Helbing would succeed Peter Page as Chief Executive from February 28. Matthew Peacock will assume the role of Interim Group Finance Director from the same date.



