Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 27, 2018) - YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSXV: YD) (OTC Pink: YDRMF) (FSE: A2AP0L) ("YDreams Global" or the "Company) would like to announce that the Company was chosen by APEX, the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency, to represent the country at the SXSW event. YDreams Global will set up the Arkave arena at the event's trade show event and the team will have access to high level networking meetings with companies for licensing and content.

Location Based Virtual Reality is expected to be one of the top trending topics at this edition of SXSW. Arkave is one of the highlights of this 2018 trade show.

South by Southwest (abbreviated as SXSW) is an annual conglomerate of film, interactive media, music festivals and conferences that take place in mid-March in Austin, Texas. It began in 1987, and has continued to grow in both scope and size every year since. SXSW weekly attendance totaled approximately 421,900 in 2017.

SXSW Interactive is focused on emerging technology, a focus which has earned the festival a reputation as a breeding ground for new ideas and creative technologies. The festival includes a trade show, speakers, parties, and a startup accelerator. According to festival organizer Louis Black, SXSW Interactive, "has probably been the biggest of its kind in the world" since 2007. The event brings together the biggest tech companies in the world, along with movie studios and music industry.

"It will be an honor to be featured in this festival. There is no other event in the world with this level of exposure to top mind brands. It is possible to talk to the biggest technologies companies in the world, and at the same time the biggest movie studios out there. It is perfect timing to correlate with our expansion of Arkave and our interactive entertainment vertical. We hope to greatly accelerate our presence in North America after the festival," said Daniel Japiassu, CEO of YDreams Global.

Part of the costs of being at the festival were covered by the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (Apex-Brasil), that works to promote Brazilian products and services abroad, and to attract foreign investment to strategic sectors of the Brazilian economy.

"We are extremely proud to represent the country as one of the most innovative companies in Brazil. It is a perfect fit with our continuous efforts to expand to North America. With our operations growing in United States and Canada, the YDreams Global brand will serve as a good example of internationalization and inspire other startups in Brazil. SXSW is a reference in innovation, and we are ready to be there!" stated Karina Israel, COO of YDreams Global.

